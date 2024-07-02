France Preparing Antitrust Case Against Nvidia

Nvidia may be on the verge of a major challenge to its dominance in the AI market, with France reportedly on the verge of filing antitrust charges.

Nvidia is not only the leading GPU maker but also the company that virtually the entire tech industry relies on to power their AI models. The company’s position has helped it become the world’s most valuable company, surpassing both Apple and Microsoft.

According to Reuters, however, that success has come with newfound regulatory scrutiny, with France preparing to file antitrust charges. The report follows the country’s competition authority raid on Nvidia’s offices last September.

The outlet reports that the French watchdog issued a report last week that cited a number of concerns about the AI industry in general, including Nvidia’s CUDA being dominant, as well as Nvidia’s investments AI cloud service providers.

While the EU Commission has launched a preliminary review of Nvidia, it seems the Commission is likely waiting for the French case to play out before expanding its investigation.