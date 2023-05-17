France Investigating Apple’s Alleged iPhone ‘Planned Obsolescence’

France is investing alleged “planned obsolescence” on the part of Apple, which has long faced accusations of intentionally crippling older iPhones.

According to Agence France-Presse, the Paris prosecutor’s investigation has been underway since December. The investigation appears to have been sparked by a complaint that was lodged by the Halt Planned Obsolescence (HOP) association.

Much of the issues and accusations Apple has faced stem from late 2017 when the tech giant admitted that a recent software update was slowing down older phones in an effort to mitigate the effects of aging batteries that could no longer support full performance.

While many in the tech industry defended Apple, that didn’t stop the company from being sued, and it has been dogged by accusations of intentionally trying to obsolete older iPhones ever since.