Foxconn Entering EV Production in Europe, Latin America and India

Foxconn is working to become a powerhouse in the electric vehicle (EV) market, planning on production in Europe, Latin America and India.

Foxconn is mainly known as an electronics manufacturer, and is the primary company Apple uses to assemble its products. The company has been looking to diversify, however, and the EV market is one of the primary industries it is expanding into.

According to Reuters, Foxconn Chairman Liu Young-way said the company is planning on making EVs in Europe, Latin America and India, and will “indirectly” work with German automakers. He also indicated production in Mexico was an eventual possibility.

Liu did not elaborate on specifics, due to non-disclosure issues.

“Europe will be a bit faster, I agree with that. But as to where, I can’t tell you,” he said.