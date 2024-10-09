Foxconn Building World’s Largest Manufacturing Plant for Nvidia Chips

Nvidia continues to power the AI revolution, with Foxconn building the world’s largest manufacturing plant to keep up with demand for Nvidia chips.

Foxconn is the the world’s leading electronics assembler, building phones, tablets, and computers for Apple and a host of other companies. According to Reuters, the firm is working closely with Nvidia, building it’s GB200 superchip components for its Blackwell AI platform.

To meet demand, Foxconn is building the plant in Guadalajara.

“We’re building the largest GB200 production facility on the planet,” Benjamin Ting, Foxconn senior VP for the cloud enterprise solutions business group, told the outlet.

Ting reiterated the high demand for Nvidia’s chips.

“The demand is awfully huge,” Ting said.

Foxconn Chairman Young Liu concurred, saying the plant’s capacity would be “very, very enormous.”

While the industry is understandably focused on Nvidia’s role in powering the AI revolution, as Reuters points out, Foxconn is similarly poised to benefit as one of the primary companies actually building the components most in demand.

Liu touted his company’s “advanced liquid cooling and heat dissipation technologies necessary to complement the GB200 server’s infrastructure.”