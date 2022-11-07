Formula 1 Signs Up for a Second Round With AWS

Formula 1 (F1) has renewed and expanded its partnership with AWS for machine learning, AI, and cloud technologies.

The two organizations first struck a partnership in 2018, with F1 relying on AWS for machine learning and data-driven insights. F1 tapped into into AWS high performance computing (HPC) to facilitate car design .

Under the renewed partnership, the two organizations will look for new ways to leverage the power of AWS technologies.

“Since 2018 AWS and Formula 1 have worked hand in hand to deliver insight and analysis for all our fans,” said Brandon Snow, Managing Director of Commercial, Formula 1. “Together we have successfully delivered the speed, scalability, and reliability Formula 1 requires to bring the expert analysis and insights to all our audiences and stakeholders. AWS has the global reach, partner community, and breadth and depth of cloud services that help Formula 1 engage with fans in multiple markets. We look forward to the next chapter of this powerful partnership which is central to F1’s fan experience and growth strategy over the coming years.”

“AWS helps companies push the limits of what their data can do,” said Matt Garman, Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Global Services of AWS. “With such a data-driven sport as F1, this partnership has been a natural fit – helping the sport better utilize, analyse and act upon data to deliver insights to fans that weren’t possible before this collaboration. Leveraging the power of the world’s leading cloud, F1 is engaging with its growing global fan base in unique ways. Their vision and execution for digital transformation is impressive and we are excited F1 has selected AWS to continue to innovate together.”