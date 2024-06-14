Former NSA Director Joins OpenAI Board

In a move aimed at bolstering its cybersecurity, OpenAI has appointed Retired U.S. Army General Paul M. Nakasone to its board of directors.

Nakasone has a long history in the cybersecurity field, having played a pivotal role in creating U.S. Cyber Command, going on to being USCYBERCOM’s longest-serving leader, according to OpenAI. Nakasone went on to serve as director of the National Security Agency (NSA).

OpenAI says that Nakasone’s appointment to the board will help the company face growing cybersecurity threats. Nakasone will also join the Board’s Safety and Security Committee, designed to help OpenAI make decisions on safety and security issues surrounding the company’s various projects.

The security of OpenAI’s systems—from protecting the large AI training supercomputers we operate to securing our sensitive model weights and the data entrusted to us by customers—is central to achieving our mission. As AI technology becomes more capable on the path to artificial general intelligence (AGI), we are becoming more resilient to increasingly sophisticated cyber security threats over time. Nakasone’s insights will also contribute to OpenAI’s efforts to better understand how AI can be used to strengthen cybersecurity by quickly detecting and responding to cybersecurity threats. We believe AI has the potential to deliver significant benefits in this area for many institutions frequently targeted by cyber attacks like hospitals, schools, and financial institutions.

“Artificial Intelligence has the potential to have huge positive impacts on people’s lives, but it can only meet this potential if these innovations are securely built and deployed,“ said Bret Taylor, Chair of OpenAI’s Board. “General Nakasone’s unparalleled experience in areas like cybersecurity will help guide OpenAI in achieving its mission of ensuring artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity.”

“OpenAI’s dedication to its mission aligns closely with my own values and experience in public service,” said General Nakasone. “I look forward to contributing to OpenAI’s efforts to ensure artificial general intelligence is safe and beneficial to people around the world.”