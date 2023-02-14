Ford Pauses F-150 Lightning Shipments Over Battery Concerns

Ford has paused production and shipment of the all-electric F-150 Lightning over undisclosed battery concerns.

Ford is working hard to become the top US electric vehicle maker, with the F-150 Lightning being a critical part of that strategy. According to TechCrunch, however, the company has some concerns regarding the batteries currently being used.

While Ford did not disclose what the specific concerns are, they were evidently serious enough for the company to take such a drastic step. Interestingly, dealers that have Lightning inventory can continue selling the EVs since there has been no incidents in the field.