Ford Is Addressing F-150 Whine

Ford is addressing a strange whine coming from the speakers of some F-150s, delivering a software fix that should fix the issue.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Ford has received complaints about a noise coming from the speakers of new F-150s.

“My first thought was one of the neighbors must’ve hit a golf ball that went through a window because that’s what it sounded like,” said one owner.

Other owners have described the sound as a “sonic boom” or “ear-piercing static.”

According to the Journal, Ford says the problem stems from an issue with the sound system amplifier and has create a software patch that “uses the amplifier as a filter to prevent the speaker noise.”

Customers can bring their F-150 into a Ford dealership to have the patch applied.