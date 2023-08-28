Advertise with Us
Ford Is Addressing F-150 Whine

Ford is addressing a strange whine coming from the speakers of some F-150s, delivering a software fix that should fix the issue....
Written by Staff
Monday, August 28, 2023

    • Ford is addressing a strange whine coming from the speakers of some F-150s, delivering a software fix that should fix the issue.

    According to The Wall Street Journal, Ford has received complaints about a noise coming from the speakers of new F-150s.

    “My first thought was one of the neighbors must’ve hit a golf ball that went through a window because that’s what it sounded like,” said one owner.

    Other owners have described the sound as a “sonic boom” or “ear-piercing static.”

    According to the Journal, Ford says the problem stems from an issue with the sound system amplifier and has create a software patch that “uses the amplifier as a filter to prevent the speaker noise.”

    Customers can bring their F-150 into a Ford dealership to have the patch applied.

    Publication Categories
