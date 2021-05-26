Ford Expects 40% of Its Global Vehicles to Be Electric by 2030

Ford has unveiled its Ford+ plan, including IonBoost batteries and plans to have 40% of its vehicles electric by 2030.

Virtually ever major automaker is working to transition to electric vehicles (EV), and Ford is no exception. The company had previously committed to all its European passenger vehicles being all-electric by 2030. The company also moved its battery EV battery production in-house.

Ford has expanded on its plans, saying it expects 40% of its global vehicle volume to be all-electric by 2030. A big part of that plan is the in-house IonBoost line of batteries. There will be two variations of the batteries: IonBoost lithium ion for passenger vehicles and IonBoost Pro lithium iron phosphate batteries for commercial vehicles. The company also plans to introduce affordable solid-state batteries, based on tech from Solid Power, which Ford owns a stake in.

“I’m excited about what Ford+ means for our customers, who will get new and better experiences by pairing our iconic, world-class vehicles with connected technology that constantly gets better over time,” said Ford CEO Jim Farley. “We will deliver lower costs, stronger loyalty and greater returns across all our customers.

“This is our biggest opportunity for growth and value creation since Henry Ford started to scale the Model T, and we’re grabbing it with both hands.”