Ford Executive Calls Tesla’s Self-Driving Software ‘Vaporware’

A Ford executive has upped the rivalry with Tesla, calling Tesla’s self-driving software “vaporware.”

Ford is widely seen as Tesla’s biggest competition, with the company’s Mustang Mach-E eating into Tesla sales. Edmunds recently did a head-to-head comparison of the Mach-E and the Model Y, giving a slight edge to the newcomer.

There are a lot of great things about the Tesla Model Y including vast amounts of interior space, exciting driving performance and access to Tesla’s Supercharger network. These two EVs are closely matched, but the Ford Mustang Mach-E wins this comparison thanks to its superior comfort and user-friendly technology.

Tesla has helped pioneer self-driving vehicles, but a Ford executive is calling out the company’s software.

Any Mach-E customer who sees a dealer adding a markup can reach out to me. I’ll help them find another dealer. Good luck reaching out to Tesla to get your FSD. — Mike Levine (@mrlevine) March 21, 2021

Between Tesla pitting the Cybertruck against the F-150, and now Ford dissing Tesla’s software, it appears the rivalry between the two automakers is just getting started. That’s probably a good thing for consumers.