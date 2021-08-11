Ford Delays Mustang Mach-E Due to Semiconductor Shortage

Ford is notifying customers that some shipments of its Mustang Mach-E will be delayed due to the semiconductor shortage.

The Mach-E was one of the most anticipated electric vehicles, and marked a major departure for Ford. The vehicle even won the 2021 North American SUV of the Year Award.

Unfortunately, some buyers will have to wait to receive their vehicle, as the global semiconductor shortage is impeding Ford’s ability to deliver shipments. In an email (posted to macheforum.com) to customers, Ford said orders originally scheduled or produced July 5 through October 1, 2021, will be delayed six weeks.

As compensation for the inconvenience, Ford is offering impacted customers “an additional 250 kWh of complimentary charging on the Ford Blue Oval Charge Network.”