Ford Building EV Plants in Kentucky and Tennessee, Creating 11,000 Jobs

Ford has announced it is investing $11.4 billion to create four plants in Kentucky and Tennessee, bringing 11,000 jobs to the region.

Like most auto makers, Ford is racing to transition its lineup to electric vehicles. The company is set on leading the industry, building on the success it’s had with the Mach-E.

As part of its plans, Ford, along with partner SK Innovation, is investing $11.4 billion to build a truck factory in Tennessee, as well as three battery plans, one in Tennessee and two in Kentucky. The investment will create 11,000 new jobs, 6,000 in Tennessee and 5,000 in Kentucky.

“This is a transformative moment where Ford will lead America’s transition to electric vehicles and usher in a new era of clean, carbon-neutral manufacturing,” said Ford Executive Chair Bill Ford. “With this investment and a spirit of innovation, we can achieve goals once thought mutually exclusive – protect our planet, build great electric vehicles Americans will love and contribute to our nation’s prosperity.”

“This is our moment – our biggest investment ever – to help build a better future for America,” said Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO. “We are moving now to deliver breakthrough electric vehicles for the many rather than the few. It’s about creating good jobs that support American families, an ultra-efficient, carbon-neutral manufacturing system, and a growing business that delivers value for communities, dealers and shareholders.”