Ford, BMW and Honda’s Production Impacted by Semiconductor Crisis

Ford, BMW and Honda are all experiencing major production issues as a result of the global semiconductor shortage.

The global pandemic sparked a semiconductor shortage as a result of production issues resulting from lockdowns. In addition, the move toward remote work has caused tablets and computers to see their highest demand in some time.

The auto industry has been one of the hardest hit, with automakers across the spectrum experiencing production delays as a result of the chip shortage. According to Bloomberg, multiple automakers have signaled trouble, all within a 12-hour timeframe.

Honda plans to halt production at three of its factories in Japan. BMW will cut back production in plants in both Germany and England. Meanwhile, Ford has warned its earnings for the year will suffer as a result of the chip shortage.

Chipmakers the world over are working to address the crisis. Intel is even working with automotive chipmakers to bring its manufacturing abilities to bear. In spite of that, expects believe the semiconductor challenge will last at least a couple of years.