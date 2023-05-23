Ford Backtracks on Plans to Drop AM Radio

Following pushback from critics and lawmakers, Ford has backtracked on its plans to drop AM radio in upcoming vehicles.

AM radio may not be as popular as it once was, but it still serves a vital role, especially for the US Emergency Alert System and public service announcements. Unfortunately, some automakers have begun dropping AM radio from their vehicles, with Ford being one such company.

According to a tweet by CEO Jim Farley, the company is backtracking on those plans:

After speaking with policy leaders about the importance of AM broadcast radio as a part of the emergency alert system, we've decided to include it on all 2024 @Ford & @LincolnMotorCo vehicles. For any owners of Ford EVs without AM broadcast capability, we’ll offer a software… — Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) May 23, 2023

Farley’s tweet comes on the heels of news that a bipartisan group of lawmakers is moving to pass legislation that will prohibit automakers from dropping AM radio. It appears Ford execs see the writing on the wall.