Foldable Motorola Razr 3 Is In the Works

A new Motorola Razr is in development, a third-generation foldable device that could make headway in the market.

The Motorola Razr was one of the most iconic mobile phones in history, before seeing a rebirth as a foldable phone, the first to feature a vertical folding screen. Lenovo purchased Motorola Mobility in 2014, inheriting its smartphone business.

According to Android Authority, a Lenovo executive has confirmed a foldable Razr 3 is in development. The new phone will feature more processing power, an improved interface, as well as an updated appearance.

Given how popular early Razrs were, a competitive folding phone with a traditional flip phone form factor could be a big hit.