Flickr and Wikimedia Partner On Creative Commons Content

Flickr and Wikimedia are partnering to make Flickr’s wealth of Creative Commons-licensed content available to Wikimedia users.

According to Wikimedia, Flickr has one of the largest collections of CC-licensed images, and serves as one of the largest sources for Wikimedia. The two organizations are working together to make it even easier to bring in Flickr images

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with the Flickr Foundation to extend the great work already done via the Flickr2Commons tool to make it even easier to upload CC-licensed images from Flickr into Wikimedia Commons.

The two organizations hope to have an alpha around October and a 1.0 release as early as December.