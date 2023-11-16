Advertise with Us
Firefox 121 Will Enable Wayland Support By Default

Firefox 121 will include a significant change for Linux users, enabling Wayland support by default.
Written by Matt Milano
Thursday, November 16, 2023

    • Firefox 121 will include a significant change for Linux users, enabling Wayland support by default.

    Wayland is the display protocol that is poised to replace the aging X11 in Linux distributions. The adoption process has been a long and drawn-out one, complete with a host of challenges for developers and users alike.

    According to Phoronix, Mozilla plans to enable Wayland support by default in Firefox 121, provided a user is running a desktop environment (DE) with a recent version of GTK, GTK being the toolkit that some of the most popular DEs are based on.

    Firefox is the most popular browser on Linux, so its adoption of Wayland is another major step forward in its journey to replace X11.

