Finally Over: Caltech Ends Legal Battle With Apple and Broadcom

Caltech has ended its years-long legal battle with both Apple and Broadcom over WiFi patents, asking the case be dismissed with prejudice.

Caltech sued Apple and Broadcom, alleging the companies infringed its WiFi patents. After years of back and forth legal battles, the school has petitioned the court to dismiss the case with prejudice, meaning it cannot be reopened once dismissed. The petition comes after news broke of the companies reaching a “potential settlement.”

The petition requested that all claims and counterclaims be dismissed:

Plaintiff California Institute of Technology (“Caltech”) and Defendants Broadcom Limited, Broadcom Corporation, Avago Technologies Limited (collectively, “Broadcom”) hereby request and stipulate that all claims and counterclaims between them shall be dismissed with prejudice, with each party bearing its own costs and attorneys’ fees. Caltech further stipulates to the dismissal of all of its claims against Apple with prejudice. In addition, Caltech respectfully requests that all counterclaims asserted by Apple also be dismissed with prejudice, with each party bearing its own costs and attorneys’ fees. Broadcom does not oppose this request.

The petition brings to an end a long-running saga and paves the way for all parties to move forward.