Fig Joins AWS

Fig is joining AWS, with the cloud giant hiring the team behind the terminal-based development tool and acquiring its tech.

Fig set out to reinvent the terminal, giving users the ability to use features more commonly found in text editors and development environments, such as autocomplete. The tools has grown in popularity and ultimately captured the attention of AWS.

According to a blog post by co-founder and CEO Brendan Falk, AWS has hired the entire team and bought the tech behind Fig:

I am thrilled to announce that the Fig team will be joining Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Amazon has acquired Fig’s technology! Fig and AWS share a passion for improved developer tools and services. By combining Fig’s expertise with AWS’ long-term orientation and track record of delivering customer-centric products, we see an opportunity to enhance the developer experience. AWS believes that generative AI represents a major technological shift to transform the way its customers build, and we are beyond excited to be a part of that larger vision.

One major benefit of the acquisition is that all of Fig’s paid features will now be available to users for free:

Existing users will continue to be able to use Fig and will receive ongoing support. What’s more, we are now making all the paid Fig Team features completely free. New users will not be able to sign up for Fig’s products right now while we focus on optimizing them for existing customers and addressing some needs identified to integrate Fig with AWS. If you’re interested in staying up-to-date on our work with AWS, we will release a signup link in the coming weeks!

Falk did not reveal any additional development plans, but said the team will continue hard at work improving the terminal/shell experience.