Fedora Miracle Joins the List of Official Spins

Fedora Miracle—using the Mir-based Miracle window manager—has been added as an official Fedora Linux spin, beginning with Fedora 41.

Mir is a Canonical project that was once seen as a competitor to Wayland. Although Mir never took off in the desktop space, it became a popular option in IoT devices. The protocol has since been adapted to support Wayland, opening up the possibility of wider adoption.

Miracle is a window manager that is based on Mir and includes its various advantages, including the ability to run on low-end hardware.

The Fedora project will include Fedora Miracle as an official spin with Fedora 41.