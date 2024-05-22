Advertise with Us
Request Media Kit
ITProNews

Fedora Miracle Joins the List of Official Spins

Fedora Miracle—using the Mir-based Miracle window manager—has been added as an official Fedora Linux spin, beginning with Fedora 41....
Fedora Miracle Joins the List of Official Spins
Written by Matt Milano
Wednesday, May 22, 2024

    • Fedora Miracle—using the Mir-based Miracle window manager—has been added as an official Fedora Linux spin, beginning with Fedora 41.

    Mir is a Canonical project that was once seen as a competitor to Wayland. Although Mir never took off in the desktop space, it became a popular option in IoT devices. The protocol has since been adapted to support Wayland, opening up the possibility of wider adoption.

    Miracle is a window manager that is based on Mir and includes its various advantages, including the ability to run on low-end hardware.

    The Fedora project will include Fedora Miracle as an official spin with Fedora 41.

    Miracle will provide Fedora with a high-quality Wayland experience built with support for all kinds of platforms, including low-end ARM and x86 devices. On top of this, Fedora will be the first distribution to provide a Miracle based spin, ensuring that it will become the de facto distribution for running Miracle.

    Get the WebProNews newsletter delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

    Subscribe
    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit

    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2024 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |