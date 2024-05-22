Fedora Miracle Joins the List of Official Spins

Fedora Miracle—using the Mir-based Miracle window manager—has been added as an official Fedora Linux spin, beginning with Fedora 41.
Mir is a Canonical project that was once seen as a competitor to Wayland. Although Mir never took off in the desktop space, it became a popular option in IoT devices. The protocol has since been adapted to support Wayland, opening up the possibility of wider adoption.
Miracle is a window manager that is based on Mir and includes its various advantages, including the ability to run on low-end hardware.
The Fedora project will include Fedora Miracle as an official spin with Fedora 41.
Miracle will provide Fedora with a high-quality Wayland experience built with support for all kinds of platforms, including low-end ARM and x86 devices. On top of this, Fedora will be the first distribution to provide a Miracle based spin, ensuring that it will become the de facto distribution for running Miracle.