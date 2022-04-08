Fedora Linux May Drop BIOS Support

Fedora Linux developers may soon end support for BIOS, in favor of UEFI.

Many Linux distributions support a combination of BIOS and EUFI, the successor to the aging firmware. UEFI offers a number features and advantages over BIOS. Intel created the predecessor to UEFI, EFI, but struggled to get manufacturers to adopt it until Apple switched to Intel. After that, other manufacturers began adopting the newer technology at a faster rate.

According to an official announcement, Fedora developers plan on dropping BIOS support in Fedora 37.