Fedora KDE Will Drop X11 In Favor of Wayland

Fedora’s KDE spin is taking a major step forward, planning to drop X11 altogether in favor of Wayland.

X11 is the window display protocol that Linux distributions have used for years. Despite Wayland being touted as its replacement and gradually taking on that role, X11 is still the default on many distros. Fedora is one of the distros to move to Wayland as its default, but the distro will soon take it even further.

According to Linuxiac, Fedora’s KDE spin maintainers are planning to drop support for X11 once KDE Plasma 6 is released.

The move makes sense, especially for Fedora. The distro is well-known for being cutting-edge, often pushing Linux forward by embracing and improving technologies before many others do.

X11 is no longer actively developed, while Wayland’s development is progressing at a solid pace. Despite some rough edges, Wayland is improving rapidly enough that it should soon be the default on the majority of distros.