Fedora 38 Will Include a Budgie Spin

The Fedora Project has announced it will offer a spin based on the Budgie desktop environment (DE), beginning with Fedora 38.

Fedora is one of the most popular Linux distributions (distros) and serves as the upstream distro for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL). The flagship Fedora release, Fedora Workstation, uses the Gnome DE, but the project maintains a number of spins. Each of these spins uses a different DE, such as KDE, Xfce, Cinnamon, and more.

Budgie is a popular DE that was originally created for the Solus distro, but has become popular outside of Solus. The Fedora Project announced the DE will be one of its next official spins.

Budgie Desktop’s goal is to be a feature-rich and modern desktop that provides unique ways of interacting with the system (such as the widget and notification center Raven) while being approachable to many users with its default more traditional look and feel. Budgie Desktop is extensible through its own plugin architecture and offers a variety of customization options to enable users and partners (e.g. Ubuntu Budgie) to make it their own.