Fedora 37 Released, Including Two New Official Editions

After two separate delays, Fedora 37 has been officially released, adding two new official editions.

Fedora is a popular Linux distro that focuses on bleeding edge features and serves as the basis for Red Hat Enterprise Linux. The Fedora community releases a new version every six months, but doesn’t hold fast to announced release dates. Instead, the community focuses on releasing when the new version is ready and isn’t afraid to delay a release if show-stopping bugs are present, as was the case with Fedora 37.

The latest version of Fedora was released Tuesday, adding Fedora Cloud, as well as Fedora CoreOS as official versions. Fedora CoreOS is the successor to Atomic Host.

The main edition, Fedora Workstation, features a slew of improvements, including the latest GNOME 43. The version also splits out some language packs in an effort to slim down the install. The Raspberry Pi 4 is also now supported. SELinux, Fedora’s security module, can now be run with less issues on everyday use.

Users can download the new version at https://getfedora.org/ or follow these instructions to upgrade an existing installation.