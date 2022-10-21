Fedora 37 Delayed

Fedora 37 has been delayed following blocker bugs in the most recent release candidate.

Fedora is one of the most popular Linux distros and one WPN will be covering in our Linux Distro Reviews series. The distro is popular because it strikes a balance between so-called stable releases, like Ubuntu, and rolling releases, like Arch and openSUSE Tumbleweed. Fedora has newer packages and apps than most stable releases, while generally being more stable than a rolling release.

Fedora’s release model calls for a major new version every six months, but the developers have never shied away from delaying a release if showstopper bugs were present. That appears to be the case with Fedora 37, according to Ben Cotton, Fedora Program Manager:

Due to outstanding blocker bugs, F37 Final release candidate 2 was declared NO-GO.

The next Fedora Linux 37 Final Go/No-Go meeting will be held at 1700 UTC on Thursday 27 October in #fedora-meeting. We will aim for the “target date #2” milestone of 1 November. The release schedule has been updated accordingly.

The final target date has been moved from October 25 to November 1.