Federal employees want more remote work options amid an economy that has increasingly embraced remote work.

The COVID-19 pandemic ushered in an unprecedented shift to remote and hybrid work. As things have returned to normal, many companies have adapted to the changing workforce, while others have tried to enforce a return to the office. Federal employees are among those questioning why they have to come into the office at all.

Federal News Network conducted a survey of federal employees, finding some 64% were overall “satisfied with their current work situation.” Nonetheless, the requirement for workers to be in the office at least one day a week was an issue for some.

“We’ve been fully remote for over two years. The hybrid is a very difficult adjustment. The mission has been accomplished with no interruption, so why the requirement to be in the office?” one respondent wrote.

“All of my work can be done remotely. There is no need to come to the office to work. My supervisor just likes to have a presence in the office building,” another respondent wrote.

The survey’s results are not surprising and reflect the views and attitudes held by many of those in the larger workplace.