FDA Proposes Rule to Allow No-Prescription Hearing Aids

The Federal Food and Drug Administration has proposed a rule that would allow Americans to buy hearing aids without a prescription.

Some 15% of Americans have some degree of hearing loss, but getting hearing aids can be a difficult and expensive process, requiring a doctor’s visit and, often, a fitting with an audiologist.

The FDA wants to make it easier and cheaper for Americans to get access to hearing aids, eliminating the need for a prescription. The move could open the door for hearing aids to be sold online or in stores.

“Reducing health care costs for everyone in America is a top priority,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra. “Today’s move by FDA takes us one step closer to the goal of making hearing aids more accessible and affordable for the tens of millions of people who experience mild to moderate hearing loss.”