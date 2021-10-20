FCC Wants New Rules to Combat Spam Robotexts

The FCC is proposing rules that would crack down on spam robotexts, on the heels of similar rules that have targeted spam calls.

Spam robotexts have been a growing problem, leading to some 14,000 complaints to the FCC in 2020 alone, a 146% increase from 2019. In 2021, the FCC has already received 9,800 complaints, potentially on track to surpass 2020. Similarly, according to the FCC, “RoboKiller reports 7.4 billion spam texts were sent in March 2021.”

The proposed rules would require wireless carriers to block illegal texts, much like they are now required to do for spam robocalls.

“In a world where so many of us rely heavily on texting to stay connected with our friends and family, ensuring the integrity of this communication is vitally important,” said Acting Chairwoman Rosenworcel. “We’ve seen a rise in scammers trying to take advantage of our trust of text messages by sending bogus robotexts that try to trick consumers to share sensitive information or click on malicious links. It’s time we take steps to confront this latest wave of fraud and identify how mobile carriers can block these automated messages before they have the opportunity to cause any harm.”

It’s a safe bet the FCC’s proposed rules will be a welcome relief for all consumers.