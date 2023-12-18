FCC Upholds Decision Denying Starlink $900 Million In Subsidies

The Federal Communications Commission has upheld its initial decision to deny Starlink nearly $900 million in subsidies.

The FCC ruled in mid-2022 that it would not give Starlink nearly $900 million in subsidies. Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel acknowledged Stralink’s potential, but questioned whether the company needed as much as it was asking for.

“Starlink’s technology has real promise,” Rosenworcel said at the time. “But the question before us was whether to publicly subsidize its still developing technology for consumer broadband—which requires that users purchase a $600 dish—with nearly $900 million in universal service funds until 2032.”

According to Telecoms, the FCC has upheld its initial decision.

“The FCC is tasked with ensuring consumers everywhere have access to high-speed broadband that is reliable and affordable. The agency also has a responsibility to be a good steward of limited public funds meant to expand access to rural broadband, not fund applicants that fail to meet basic program requirements,” said Rosenworcel.

“The FCC followed a careful legal, technical, and policy review to determine that this applicant had failed to meet its burden to be entitled to nearly $900 million in universal service funds for almost a decade.”

The ruling is a blow to Starlink’s ambitions.