FCC Targets Auto Warranty Robocall Scams

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is targeting auto warranty scam calls, ordering carriers to block them.

Virtually everyone has had the misfortune of receiving a call from someone promising to extend their vehicle’s warranty at an unbelievably low price. The FCC wants to put an end to the annoyance, telling phone companies to stop relaying the calls.

“We are not going to tolerate robocall scammers or those that help make their scams possible,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “Consumers are out of patience and I’m right there with them.”

The FCC’s statement revealed who was responsible for many of these calls, saying they are “coming from Roy Cox, Jr., Aaron Michael Jones, their Sumco Panama companies, and international associates.” With the perpetrators unmasked, the agency can now work with phone companies to block them.

“Now that U.S. voice service providers know the individuals and entities associated with this scheme, the Enforcement Bureau will closely monitor voice service providers’ compliance with this order and take appropriate enforcement action as necessary,” said Acting FCC Enforcement Bureau Chief Loyaan A. Egal.

The FCC says auto warranty scams resulted in more complaints than any other type of unwanted calls in the past two years. Hopefully, this new action will help cut down on the menace.