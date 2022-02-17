FCC Tackles ISP Deals That Block Competition

The FCC has taken taken action to end ISP deals that block competition in apartments and other Multiple Tenant Environment (MTE).

The FCC signaled in September that it was investigating whether deals between ISPs and MTE owners were costing tenants by locking them into a single option, rather than giving them competitive choices. Following its investigation, the agency has issued a ruling aimed at stopping the practice.

The new rules will prevent ISPs from setting up revenue sharing agreements with MTE owners that lock out competitors and give them exclusive access. ISPs will also be required to inform tenants about any exclusive marketing arrangements.

“One third of this country live in multi-tenant buildings where there often is only one choice for a broadband provider, and no ability to shop for a better deal,” said Chairwoman Rosenworcel. “The rules we adopt today will crack down on practices that prevent competition and effectively block a consumer’s ability to get lower prices or higher quality services.”