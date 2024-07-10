Advertise with Us
FCC Set to Block Veriwave for ‘Facilitating Illegal Tax Robocalls’

The Federal Communications Commission is set to block Veriwave's voice traffic in response to its "facilitating illegal tax robocalls."...
Written by Matt Milano
Tuesday, July 9, 2024

    The FCC has been cracking down on voice providers that fail to take necessary measures to block spam calls and texts. If companies fail to abide by the agency’s warnings, it can take take drastic measures, including blocking their voice traffic, severely hindering their ability to do business.

    In the case of Veriwave, the company failed to comply with the FCC’s call blocking rules, resulting in an Initial Determination Order against the provider. The company now has one last chance to comply with the FCC’s rules and start blocking illegal robocalls. If it fails to do so, the FCC will order downstream companies to block all Veriwave traffic.

    “Providers must do their part to prevent these junk calls from getting to consumers,” said Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “If they don’t, then they will face significant consequences. The FCC is committed to protecting consumers from scam robocalls.”

