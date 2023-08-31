Advertise with Us
Request Media Kit

DigitalTransformationTrends

FCC Rejects ISP Objections to Broadband Consumer Labels

The Federal Trade Commission rejected ISP objections to broadband labels clearly informing customers of the cost of various plans....
FCC Rejects ISP Objections to Broadband Consumer Labels
Written by Matt Milano
Thursday, August 31, 2023

    • The Federal Trade Commission rejected ISP objections to broadband labels clearly informing customers of the cost of various plans.

    The FCC voted in favor of broadband labels in January 2022, taking inspiration from food nutrition labels that are on virtually all food items sold in the US. Some ISPs objected, saying the labels would be a “burden” and add “unnecessary complexity.”

    The FCC has weighed in, rejecting objections to the proposed label and announcing it will move forward with adoption of the labeling requirement.

    Following the adoption of the Broadband Label Order, several petitions were filed asking the Commission to clarify and/or reconsider certain label requirements. Today’s Order on Reconsideration largely affirms the rules adopted in the Report and Order while making some revisions and clarifications such as modifying provider record-keeping requirements when directing consumers to a label on an alternative sales channel and confirming that providers may state “taxes included” when their price already incorporates taxes.

    “Every consumer needs transparent information when making decisions about what internet service offering makes the most sense for their family or household. No one wants to be hit with charges they didn’t ask for or they did not expect. That’s why Broadband Consumer Labels are so important,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.

    The announcement is a big win for consumers.

    Get the WebProNews newsletter
    delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

    Subscribe
    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit


    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2023 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |