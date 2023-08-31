FCC Rejects ISP Objections to Broadband Consumer Labels

The Federal Trade Commission rejected ISP objections to broadband labels clearly informing customers of the cost of various plans.

The FCC voted in favor of broadband labels in January 2022, taking inspiration from food nutrition labels that are on virtually all food items sold in the US. Some ISPs objected, saying the labels would be a “burden” and add “unnecessary complexity.”

The FCC has weighed in, rejecting objections to the proposed label and announcing it will move forward with adoption of the labeling requirement.

Following the adoption of the Broadband Label Order, several petitions were filed asking the Commission to clarify and/or reconsider certain label requirements. Today’s Order on Reconsideration largely affirms the rules adopted in the Report and Order while making some revisions and clarifications such as modifying provider record-keeping requirements when directing consumers to a label on an alternative sales channel and confirming that providers may state “taxes included” when their price already incorporates taxes.

“Every consumer needs transparent information when making decisions about what internet service offering makes the most sense for their family or household. No one wants to be hit with charges they didn’t ask for or they did not expect. That’s why Broadband Consumer Labels are so important,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.

The announcement is a big win for consumers.