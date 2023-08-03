FCC Opens the Door to Blocking One Owl Over Robocalls

The Federal Communications Commission has issued a cease-and-desist letter to One Owl over robocalls, and told other providers to be ready to block them.

The FCC has been cracking down on voice service providers that facilitate or allow illegal and spam robocalls. The FCC says One Owl Telecom has repeatedly changed its company name, appointed new CEOs, but ultimately has continued to foster illegal robocall traffic.

As a result of One Owl’s behavior, the FCC “provided notice to U.S. voice service providers that they may block and cease accepting traffic from international gateway provider One Owl Telecom if it fails to mitigate traffic the FCC identified in a letter to One Owl as illegal. Gateway providers serve as the on-ramps to U.S. phone networks for calls from overseas, and they have important obligations to block illegal robocall traffic from getting to consumers.”

The FCC says One Owl has close ties with at least two other companies that have run afoul of the FCC.

One Owl has continued a pattern of closely associated companies generating and facilitating apparently illegal scam robocall traffic. One of One Owl’s apparent predecessors, Illum Telecommunications, received a cease-and-desist letter for transmitting illegal robocall campaigns. One Eye, another apparent predecessor, received a similar cease-and-desist letter, a “K4 Notice” like today’s to encourage other providers to refrain from carrying One Eye’s traffic absent mitigation efforts; an Initial Determination Order formally demanding that the company block the illegal traffic; and a first-of-its-kind RoboBlocking Order.

“Unwanted robocalls are annoying and put consumers at risk,” said Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “We are determined to use every tool we have to get these sorts of scams off our networks—including cutting them off at the source. These scam artists can try to duck and hide, but we’ll keep coming for them until we get this junk off the line.”

“Companies such as One Owl attempt to mask their identities in an attempt to facilitate illegal robocalls,” Chief Loyaan Egal. “Our investigators and industry partners in the Traceback Consortium are not fooled by these tactics. We will remain vigilant in protecting consumers in the United States from being bombarded with scam communications originating from overseas.”