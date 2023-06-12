FCC Issues Cease-and-Desist to Avid Telecom Over Health Robocalls

The Federal Communications Commission has issued a cease-and-desist to Avid Telecom over the company’s transmission of illegal robocalls.

The FCC has been battling robocalls, working to shut down the companies that make them, as well as those that fail to block them. The agency has issued a cease-and-desist to Avid Telecom, saying the company is “apparently originating illegal robocall traffic on behalf of one or more of ts clients.”

The FCC says the robocalls targeted American consumers with insurance-related calls. The agency is giving Avid the opportunity to block the calls or risk all of its traffic being blocked.

Avid should investigate the identified traffic and take the steps described below, including blocking the traffic if necessary, and take steps to prevent Avid’s network from continuing to be a source of apparently illegal robocalls. Failure to comply with the steps outlined in this letter may result in downstream voice service providers blocking all of Avid’s traffic, permanently.

“Robocalls are used by scammers to deceive consumers,” said Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “We have an all-hands-on-deck approach to combating these calls and will not stop until consumers are truly safe from scammers.”