FCC Issues a Record-Breaking $300 Million Robocall Fine

The FCC continues its war on robocallers, issuing a record-breaking $300 million fine for “auto warranty scam robocalls.”

The agency called the operation “the largest illegal robocall operation the agency has ever investigated.” It involved a network of companies that “did business as Sumco Panama, Virtual Telecom, Davis Telecom, Geist Telecom, Fugle Telecom, Tech Direct, Mobi Telecom, and Posting Express.”

The agency said it attempted to communicate with the accused parties when it proposed the fine, but never received a response. As a result, the FCC proceeded with the fine and will turn the matter over to the DOJ if the involved entities refuse to pay.

“We take seriously our responsibility to protect consumers and the integrity of U.S. communications networks from the onslaught of these types of pernicious calls,” said FCC Enforcement Bureau Chief Loyaan A. Egal. “I want to thank the Enforcement Bureau’s Telecommunications Consumers Division for its groundbreaking work on this case, and we will continue to work with our federal and state partners to hold these entities and others engaged in similar conduct accountable.”

Score a win for every person who’s ever had to deal with these type of calls.