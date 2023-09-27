FCC Formally Unveils Net Neutrality Proposal

As expected, the Federal Communications Commission has formerly announced a new net neutrality proposal.

Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel announced the new proposal, making the case that such regulation was more important than ever in a post-pandemic world when people rely on the internet far more than in the past.

“In the wake of the pandemic and the generational investment in internet access, we have a window to update our policies to make sure that the internet is not only open, but fast and fair, safe and secure,” said Rosenworcel. I am committed to seizing this opportunity. Now is the time for our rules of the road for internet service providers to reflect the reality that internet access is a necessity for daily life. Let’s get to it.”

Rosenworcel outlined the benefits to consumers:

Openness – Establish basic rules for Internet Service Providers that prevent them from blocking legal content, throttling your speeds, and creating fast lanes that favor those who can pay for access.

Security – Reclassify broadband internet access to give the FCC and its national security partners the tools needed to defend our networks from potential security threats.

Safety – Allow the FCC to enhance the resiliency of broadband networks and bolster efforts to require providers to notify the FCC and consumers of internet outages.

Nationwide Standard – Establish a uniform national standard rather than a patchwork of state-by-state approaches, benefiting consumers and Internet Service Providers.

The Chairwoman plans to release the full proposal on Thursday. Meanwhile, she urged individuals to keep an open mind regarding the regulation.