FCC Chairwoman Wants to Significantly Raise US Broadband Minimums

FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel wants to significantly raise US broadband minimums with gigabit speeds as the long-term goal.

Rosenworcel circulated a Notice of Inquiry to her colleagues to begin an evaluation of broadband in the US. Rosenworcel is proposing a new standard of 100Mbps download speed and 20Mbps upload.

“The needs of internet users long ago surpassed the FCC’s 25/3 speed metric, especially during a global health pandemic that moved so much of life online,” said Chairwoman Rosenworcel. “The 25/3 metric isn’t just behind the times, it’s a harmful one because it masks the extent to which low-income neighborhoods and rural communities are being left behind and left offline. That’s why we need to raise the standard for minimum broadband speeds now and while also aiming even higher for the future, because we need to set big goals if we want everyone everywhere to have a fair shot at 21st century success.”

Under Chairman Tom Wheeler, the agency decided in 2015 that 25Mbps down and 3Mbps up were sufficiently fast, a position that was upheld by Rosenworcel’s predecessor, Ajit Pai.

The pandemic shown a spotlight on the state of broadband in the US as record numbers of people worked, learned, and worshiped from home. Even with things returning to normal, many experts believe hybrid work is here to stay, further emphasizing the importance of high-speed internet options for home users.