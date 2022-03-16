FCC Bans Pacific Networks And ComNet Over Espionage Concerns

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has banned two more telecom companies from China from operating in the US.

For the last several years, the US has been cracking down on Chinese firms over espionage concerns. While virtually all companies are required to help Beijing when called on, some are viewed as especially close to the Chinese government, and therefore a greater security risk.

Pacific Networks and ComNet are the latest to have their authority to operate within the US revoked, essentially banning them.

“The Federal Communications Commission adopted an Order ending the ability of Pacific Networks Corp. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, ComNet (USA) LLC, to provide domestic interstate and international telecommunications services within the United States,” reads the FCC’s statement. “The Order on Revocation and Termination directs the companies to discontinue any domestic or international services that they provide pursuant to their section 214 authority within sixty days following the release of the Order. Based on input from Executive Branch agencies, thorough review of the companies’ responses in this proceeding, the public record, and the FCC’s public interest analysis under the law, the Commission finds that today’s action safeguards the nation’s telecommunications infrastructure from potential security threats.”