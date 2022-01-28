FCC Bans China Unicom Americas’

China Unicom Americas’ is the latest Chinese company to be banned in the US, with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announcing it January 27.

Chinese companies are increasingly coming under pressure from the US, over a combination of national security concerns and souring trade relations with China. In particular, the US has voiced concerns about the role Chinese companies play in supporting Beijing’s espionage efforts. Huawei is the most high-profile company banned by the US and its allies, resulting in Huawei’s business being crippled.

China Unicom Americas’ has now suffered the same fate as Huawei, with the FCC banning it from doing business in the US.

The Order on Revocation directs China Unicom Americas to discontinue any domestic or international services that it provides pursuant to its section 214 authority within sixty days following the release of the Order. Based on input from Executive Branch agencies, thorough review of the company’s responses in this proceeding, the public record, and the FCC’s public interest analysis under the law, the Commission finds that today’s action safeguards the nation’s telecommunications infrastructure from potential security threats.

Meanwhile, China Telecom told AFP News that the FCC”s decision was “without any justifiable grounds and without affording required due process.”