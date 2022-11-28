FCC Bans Additional Equipment Sales From Chinese Firms

The FCC is continuing its crackdown on Chinese telecom firms, banning equipment from Huawei, ZTE, and others.

The FCC has been cracking down on Chinese firms that are suspected of being a threat to US national security. While all Chinese companies are required to cooperate with Beijing’s surveillance and espionage efforts, some companies are viewed as having closer ties to the Chinese government than others, making them a greater privacy and security threat.

The FCC has already placed restrictions on Huawei equipment being used in 5G networks, but the agency is now banning a much wider array of telecom and video equipment from Huawei, ZTE, Hytera Communications, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology, and Dahua Technology, along with all their affiliates and subsidiaries.

“The FCC is committed to protecting our national security by ensuring that untrustworthy communications equipment is not authorized for use within our borders, and we are continuing that work here,” said Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “These new rules are an important part of our ongoing actions to protect the American people from national security threats involving telecommunications.”