FCC Asks For Consumer Input On Their Internet

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) wants feedback on people’s broadband internet as the agency works to close the digital divide.

The US has had a digital divide for years, with there being a chasm between the quality of internet in cities vs rural areas. The FCC is now asking users to provide feedback on their broadband experience.

“Far too many Americans are left behind in access to jobs, education, and healthcare if they do not have access to broadband,” said Acting FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “Collecting data from consumers who are directly affected by the lack of access to broadband will help inform the FCC’s mapping efforts and future decisions about where service is needed.”

The agency has set up a new webpage, www.fcc.gov/BroadbandDatato provide consumers with information regarding the work of the FCC’s Broadband Data Task Force. Consumers can also submit their experience via the form.

The global pandemic, and the unprecedented reliance on the internet for remote work and learning, has emphasized how large the digital divide really is. Hopefully the FCC’s efforts will help close it, and ensure all households have access to high-speed internet.