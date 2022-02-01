FBI: Don’t Take Personal Devices to Beijing Olympics

The FBI is warning athletes to leave their personal devices at home when they travel to Beijing for the Winter Olympics.

The Dutch Olympic Committee warned its athletes in mid-December against bringing personal electronics to China. China has a long-standing history of espionage and surveillance, a major concern for visiting athletes and dignitaries.

The FBI is now echoing the Dutch committee’s warning, telling athletes to leave their personal devices at home, in favor of burner devices.

“The FBI urges all athletes to keep their personal cell phones at home and use a temporary phone while at the Games,” the FBI warns. “The National Olympic Committees in some Western countries are also advising their athletes to leave personal devices at home or use temporary phones due to cybersecurity concerns at the Games. The FBI to date is not aware of any specific cyber threat against the Olympics, but encourages partners to remain vigilant and maintain best practices in their network and digital environments.”