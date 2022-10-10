FBI: Beware of Counterfeit Battery Scams

The FBI is warning consumers to be on guard against counterfeit battery scams stemming from supply chain issues.

Batteries are an inescapable part of modern life, powering everything from phones to vehicles. Unfortunately, as the supply chain struggles to keep up with demand, scammers are taking advantage of consumers with battery “deals” that are too good to be true.

The FBI warns there can be a variety of issues with counterfeit batteries:

Scammers are leveraging the vulnerabilities in the global supply chain, as well as the public’s continuing need for new batteries to sell a wide variety of counterfeits or unauthorized replicas online. Do not fall victim to online fraudsters or unauthorized dealers or manufacturers. Counterfeit batteries do not go through the same standardized testing as original equipment manufacturer (OEM) batteries and can adversely impact the safety and health of the consumer.

The FBI says buyers should follow these steps for the best results:

Only buy from reputable sources, such as authorized dealers and distributors.

Avoid third-party and aftermarket batteries whenever possible.

Avoid batteries that are not properly packaged, don’t have proper labeling, or are missing manufacturer batch numbers.

If consumers think they’ve been scammed, they should report the transaction at STOPfakes.gov or IPRCenter.gov.