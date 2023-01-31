Fairphone 4 Slated to Receive Android 12 on February 1

Fairphone 4 owners are finally getting a major update, with Android 12 coming to the device on February 1.

The Fairphone is a different kind of smartphone, one manufactured with sustainability in mind. When the Fairphone 4 was launched in 2021, the device came pre-loaded with Android 11, but is now on the verge of receiving an update to Android 12.

The company revealed the news in a blog post:

We are preparing for a staggered rollout, starting with most regions on Wednesday, February 1st.

The eagle-eyed among you noticed I wrote “most regions”. The current performance in some regions (Switzerland and France) does not meet our quality standards, so the Android 12 upgrade will be delayed for some Operators there. We hope to release it to everyone in the near future.

The company assures users staying on Android 11 that they won’t be left without security updates: