Fairphone 4 Finally Comes to the US

The Fairphone 4 is finally available in the US market, giving consumers a repairable phone that is sustainably manufactured.

The Fairphone bucks the trend of most smartphones on the market, designed and built so it can be easily repaired. In fact, iFixit has awarded the phone a 10/10 for repairability. What’s more, the Fairphone 4 is “electronic waste neutral.”

Unfortunately, the Fairphone was not available in the US market, at least until now. The company has partnered with Murena, the company behind the de-Google Android ROM /e/ OS.

The phone is now available in the Murena online store and starts at $629.90 for the 128GB model or $699.90 for the 256GB option.