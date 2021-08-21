Facebook Unveils Horizon Workrooms Virtual Reality Office Space

Facebook has announced Horizon Workrooms, the company’s foray into virtual reality office space.

Much in the workplace has changed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Remote and hybrid work trends were kicked into overdrive as employees were sent home to work remotely. Even many companies’ recent efforts to return to the office have been dealt a blow and postponed as a result of the surge in Delta cases.

Facebook is working to address the challenges of remote work with virtual reality, in an effort to improve workplace collaboration.

Workrooms is our flagship collaboration experience that lets people come together to work in the same virtual room, regardless of physical distance. It works across both virtual reality and the web and is designed to improve your team’s ability to collaborate, communicate, and connect remotely, through the power of VR—whether that’s getting together to brainstorm or whiteboard an idea, work on a document, hear updates from your team, hang out and socialize, or simply have better conversations that flow more naturally.

Although the product is still in beta, the company wants developers to start working with it and adopt its features in their own projects. The company also wants feedback on the new platform.