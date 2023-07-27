Facebook Tops 3 Billion Users, Threads Continues to Gain Ground

Meta posted its quarterly results, shedding light on Facebook’s user base and Threads’ adoption rates.

According to Meta’s quarterly results, Facebook now has 3 billion monthly active users. The company had good news for its daily active users as well:

For the first time, we crossed 3 billion monthly active users, with Facebook MAU ending at 3.03 billion in June, up 3% or 96 million compared to last year. Facebook daily active users were 2.06 billion, up 5% or 96 million. DAUs represented approximately 68% of MAUs.

Interestingly, when taking all of Meta’s platforms together, Zuckerberg says the company has 3.8 billion monthly active users.

This was a good quarter for our business. We’re seeing strong engagement trends across our apps. There are now more than 3.8 billion people who use at least one of our apps every month. Facebook now has more than 3 billion monthly actives — with daily actives continuing to grow around the world, including in the US and Canada.

All eyes are on Threads, Meta’s Twitter-killer that saw some of the fastest adoption in the history of social media. The app passed 100 million users in five days, before settling down. Zuckerberg says Meta will be using its time-tested formula to continue growing Threads.

On Threads, briefly, I’m quite optimistic about our trajectory here. We saw unprecedented growth out of the gate and more importantly we’re seeing more people coming back daily than I’d expected. And now, we’re focused on retention and improving the basics. And then after that, we’ll focus on growing the community to the scale that we think is going to be possible. Only after that will we focus on monetization. We’ve run this playbook many times before — with Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Stories, Reels, and more — and this is as good of a start as we could have hoped for, so I’m really happy with the path that we’re on here.

Meta’s latest quarterly results show the company still has substantial room for growth, despite Facebook not being as popular among younger audiences as some newer rivals.