Facebook Rebrands as ‘Meta’

Facebook has followed through on rumored plans to rename itself, going with the name “Meta.”

Facebook was rumored to be considering a name change to better reflect its various endeavors and to distance itself from the scrutiny it has garnered. CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced in a post that the company would rebrand itself as Meta.

To reflect who we are and the future we hope to build, I’m proud to share that our company is now Meta.

The move is reminiscent of Google’s rebrand, when Google become one of many brands under the Alphabet parent company. Zuckerberg seems to be taking the same approach, with Facebook being relegated to just one of the company’s many brands — including Instagram, WhatsApp and Oculus — under the new Meta parent.

Zuckerberg said the rebrand will allow the company to focus on “the metaverse,” its term for the convergence of visual reality, augmented reality and in-person reality.

From now on, we will be metaverse-first, not Facebook-first. That means that over time you won’t need a Facebook account to use our other services. As our new brand starts showing up in our products, I hope people around the world come to know the Meta brand and the future we stand for.

It remains to be seen if the rebrand will be successful, especially in helping the company move away from the scrutiny it’s under.