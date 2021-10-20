Facebook May Change Its Name

Facebook is considering the possibility of changing its name, both to better reflect its future ambitions and distance itself from existing scrutiny.

Few companies are more well-known, or less favorably viewed, than Facebook. Nonetheless, the company is the 800-pound gorilla among social media platforms, and has bought up smaller rivals, like Instagram and WhatsApp, further cementing its lead.

Despite its roots, Facebooks is devoting considerable resources to what it calls “the metaverse,” a mixture of virtual, augmented and in-person reality. Sources told The Verge that the new name is a closely-guarded secret within the company, with Zuckerberg likely to unveil it October 28 at the company’s Connect conference.

It seems likely Facebook may go a similar route as Google, placing Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus and its other properties underneath a parent company, the equivalent of Google’s Alphabet.

No matter how well-planned or how valid the reasons, a name change is always a risky proposition for an established brand. Only time will tell if Facebook’s gamble will pay off.